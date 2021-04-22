News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia government approves 2020 budget execution, national debt reaches 63.5% of GDP
Armenia government approves 2020 budget execution, national debt reaches 63.5% of GDP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the report on the implementation of the 2020 state budget. It will now be submitted to the National Assembly.

Accordingly, the 2020 state budget of Armenia was 1,560,655,340.800 drams in revenues, 1,894,647,093.400 drams in expenditures, and the budget deficit was 333,991,752.600 drams.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan presented the report, and noted that in case of a 2.9% growth in world economy in 2019, a 7.6% growth was registered in Armenia, which enabled to review the budget expenditures, and several allocations had increased in 2019.

The Minister noted that the Armenian government's debt-to-GDP ratio was below 50% at the end of 2019, which enabled to maintain—by assuming new debts—the logic of fiscal policy in 2020 during the crisis. "The level of [national] debt with the results of 2020 was 63.5% of the GDP," he added.

Also, Janjughazyan stated that the crisis situation in Armenia in 2020 was comparable—in terms of numbers—compared to developing countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar fairly stable Armenia
The euro exchange rate increased in the country…
 Economy minister: Armenia to record 7-7.5% economic growth for month of March
The reporters reminded him that...
 Armenia PM: We have record number of registered jobs in March
We have received another signal of economic recovery…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 40 matters on the agenda…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia to get another €25.4mn in funding for community development
A new agreement was signed between the government and the World Bank…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos