Jen Psaki on Armenian Genocide issue: I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki answered a question on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide during her briefing.
"Saturday is the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Adam Schiff and a group of about 100 bipartisan lawmakers sent a letter to the President today asking him to follow through on his commitment that he made as a candidate. Will the President be following through on his commitment, and will it be coming by Saturday with the latest remembrance?" the reporter asked her.
Jen Psaki fired back noting: "Sure. I expect we will have more to say about Remembrance Day on Saturday. But I don’t have anything to get ahead of that at this point in time."