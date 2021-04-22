Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends

The demonstration in front of the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia ended since a police officer started feeling bad during the clashes.
The policeman is currently being transferred to a hospital.
The situation in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office got tense after someone in the crowd threw eggs at the building. Dozens of citizens were apprehended as a result of the clashes.
Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan posted the following on his Facebook page: “Right now the authorities are ‘framing’ at least a few of the citizens detained in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office as hooligans. The political order is clear — ‘lock up’, under the name of hooliganism, dignified citizens carrying out peaceful acts of disobedience against the authorities licking the boots of Turks.”
The protesters demand the release of the heads of several communities of Syunik Province and insist that they were illegally detained.
Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan, who had secretly left for Syunik Province, was greeted with swear words and offensive remarks by the residents of various cities of the province. They were also demanding that he leave.
The residents of Kajaran shut down the road leading to the entrance to the city, and Pashinyan wasn’t allowed to enter the city at all. Pashinyan was accompanied by a large number of policemen and officers of the National Security Service.
Later, it became clear that a criminal case had been launched and that several citizens had been apprehended, including the mayor of Meghri.