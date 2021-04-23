News
Biden to hold talks with Turkey’s Erdogan ahead of expected US recognition of Armenian Genocide?
Biden to hold talks with Turkey’s Erdogan ahead of expected US recognition of Armenian Genocide?
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden may hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, ANKA news agency reported.

Diplomats are currently working to set up a telephone conversation between Biden and Erdogan—a first since Biden took office in January.

Biden, however, has not yet responded positively to Turkey's respective request.

The two leaders’ telephonic conversation is expected on the eve of Biden's anticipated recognition of the Armenian Genocide in his April 24 address on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
