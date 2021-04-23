Dollar goes down Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.89/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.35 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 629.24 (up by AMD 0.25), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 724.44 (down by AMD 1.73), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.94 (up by AMD 0.08) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 441.29, AMD 29,996.93 and AMD 20,369.89, respectively.