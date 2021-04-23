News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar goes down Armenia
Dollar goes down Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.89/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.35 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 629.24 (up by AMD 0.25), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 724.44 (down by AMD 1.73), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.94 (up by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 441.29, AMD 29,996.93 and AMD 20,369.89, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economy minister presents concept paper on economic policy developed by ministry
Minister Vahan Kerobyan presented the...
 Dollar fairly stable Armenia
The euro exchange rate increased in the country…
 Armenia government approves 2020 budget execution, national debt reaches 63.5% of GDP
The minister of finance presented the respective report…
 Economy minister: Armenia to record 7-7.5% economic growth for month of March
The reporters reminded him that...
 Armenia PM: We have record number of registered jobs in March
We have received another signal of economic recovery…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 40 matters on the agenda…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos