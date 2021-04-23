White House confirms Biden will issue statement on Armenian Genocide commemoration

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that US President John Biden will make a statement on the mass death of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, but did not say whether the term 'genocide' would be used in the speech.
According to her, she expects the president will make a statement, but she cannot confirm anything about assumptions over the content of the statement], TASS reported.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported about these plans of Biden with reference to sources in the American administration. The head of the White House can officially announce his decision regarding the recognition of the genocide on April 24. Sources of the publication noted that the final decision has not yet been made and Biden may confine himself to a formal statement, in which there will not be an official recognition of the fact of genocide.