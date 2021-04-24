News
European People's Party calls on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide
European People's Party calls on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Today we commemorate the Armenian genocide of 1915. We reaffirm the recognition and condemnation of the Genocide and Great National Dispossession of the Armenian people on the eve of its 106th Anniversary. This is noted in a statement posted Saturday on the Facebook page of the European People's Party (EPP).

“We join and strongly support the commitment of Armenia and the Armenian people to continue the international struggle for the prevention of genocides, the restoration of the rights of people subjected to genocide and the establishment of historical justice.

We invite Turkey to take the necessary measures pursuant to its international commitments to recognize and to condemn the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire, and to face its own history and memory through commemorating the victims of that heinous crime against humanity.

We strongly believe that such move will promote long-lasting peace, stability and human rights in the whole region,” also reads the EPP statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
