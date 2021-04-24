News
Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: US President Joe Biden kept his promise
Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: US President Joe Biden kept his promise
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

US President Joe Biden kept his promise and recognized the Armenian Genocide, becoming the second US President to use the term ‘genocide’ after Ronald Reagan. This is what former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“I hope the US Senate and Congress legalize the President’s statement and the US officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Nikol [Nikol Pashinyan] failed to convince Biden that this region doesn’t need this [recognition of the Armenian Genocide]. The efforts of the Armenian authorities of the past three months went down the drain.

Long live the Armenian National Committee of America, which has been dealing with this matter for years!

Long live Armenian American organizations!

Long live the Armenian American community!

Long live the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party!

May God protect the Armenian people.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
