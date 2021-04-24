Erdogan reiterates call to be good neighbor with Armenia in letter addressed to Patriarch Sahag Mashalian

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahag Mashalian a letter regarding April 24th.
According to the Turkish Hurriyet, besides the words of condolence with respect to “the Armenians who died during the First World War” that are repetitively used in the letter every year, there is also a reminder of the normalization of relations with Armenia.
In his letter, Erdogan stated that in the past, on different occasions, Turkey has informed that it is ready to be a good neighbor with Armenia and for the development of relations on the basis of mutual respect. “We made this call again after the solution to the Karabakh crisis. I reiterate this call,” Erdogan wrote.