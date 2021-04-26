News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.46
EUR
629.6
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Turks protest US President Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide in Istanbul
Turks protest US President Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide in Istanbul
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

A small group of demonstrators gathered near the US Consulate in Istanbul to protest Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide that was perpetrated in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire.

Several dozens of demonstrators held posters and chanted slogans, including “Genocide is a lie, it’s a an American plan”. They also demanded banning the entry of American soldiers into Incirlik Air Base and changed “American soldiers, get out of Turkey!”

US consulates and the embassy will be closed for ordinary visits until Wednesday following Biden’s April 24th statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Catholic Community hopes Arab countries follow Biden's example and recognize the genocide
“Biden’s recognition of the...
 Kremlin comments on US recognition of Armenian Genocide
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov…
 Armenia ruling party MP says Biden's April 24th statement shouldn't be overestimated
“Of course, the situation will...
 Artsakh legislature welcomes Biden recognition of Armenian Genocide
Although the military-political authorities of Turkey and Azerbaijan reject and condemn the US President's statement, it is already a reality, and nothing will be changed…
 FM: Genocide's recognition and condemnation is important for physical security of Armenian people
"Every [April] 24 is a special day
 Armenian FM to Erdogan: We believe not in words, but deeds
There was even a signed bilateral document that did not have a positive continuation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos