Turks protest US President Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide in Istanbul

A small group of demonstrators gathered near the US Consulate in Istanbul to protest Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide that was perpetrated in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire.
Several dozens of demonstrators held posters and chanted slogans, including “Genocide is a lie, it’s a an American plan”. They also demanded banning the entry of American soldiers into Incirlik Air Base and changed “American soldiers, get out of Turkey!”
US consulates and the embassy will be closed for ordinary visits until Wednesday following Biden’s April 24th statement.