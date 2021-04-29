Armenia to set ban on sale of Turkish goods

We will extend the ban on imports of Turkish goods and will set a ban on the sale of Turkish goods, regardless of when they were imported. This is what acting Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan told reporters today.
According to him, the need for such measures is due to the fact that Turkish goods are being imported into Armenia through transit routes. “The government will do its best to make sure the economy is maximally protected from the negative impact of the import of Turkish goods, but the economy needs to grow so much that it can resist the pressure, if the borders are ever opened,” he added.
Armenia set a ban on the import of Turkish goods into the country in the beginning of this year.