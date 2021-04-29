News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia to set ban on sale of Turkish goods
Armenia to set ban on sale of Turkish goods
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

We will extend the ban on imports of Turkish goods and will set a ban on the sale of Turkish goods, regardless of when they were imported. This is what acting Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan told reporters today.

According to him, the need for such measures is due to the fact that Turkish goods are being imported into Armenia through transit routes. “The government will do its best to make sure the economy is maximally protected from the negative impact of the import of Turkish goods, but the economy needs to grow so much that it can resist the pressure, if the borders are ever opened,” he added.

Armenia set a ban on the import of Turkish goods into the country in the beginning of this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia interim government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 50 matters on the agenda…
 Armenia parliament majority submits new bill to revoke customs privileges for Meghri mayor's family's warehouse
According to Gabrielyan, after this...
 One dollar drops below AMD 520 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Armenia ex-President: I myself will ask not to vote for me to those who do not want to work
Because I will not let him be a diplomat lying on the couch…
 Armenia Central Bank assures there is low risk of terrorism financing, money laundering risk is below average
According to Yeritsyan, the assessments...
 Dollar drops Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos