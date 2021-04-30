News
Friday
April 30
News
Friday
April 30
Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 52 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At present, 20 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 6,457 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 783 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,667 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 23,912 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
