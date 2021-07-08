June 2021 is recorded as one of hottest Junes in meteorological monitoring history

June 2021 became one of the hottest in the world, sharing fourth place with 2018 after the same periods of 2016, 2019 and 2020, TASS reported.
According to a report by the Copernicus satellite monitoring program on Wednesday, last month was on average 0.21 degrees Celsius warmer than the same period in 1991-2020.
June 2021 was the second hottest in Europe since June 2019, reaching its peak in the eastern part of the region. The average temperature in Europe last June was 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than in the same period in 1991-2020.
Last month also set some temperature records in some parts of North America, making it the hottest June in meteorological monitoring on the continent. In the region of Arctic Siberia, June 2021 entered the top five hottest Junes, placing fourth after 2018, 2019 and 2020. At the same time, the temperature in Antarctica was below normal.