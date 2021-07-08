News
Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

 

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Thursday recorded a magnitude-3.1 earthquake at Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 2:03pm local time, 12 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and 10 km beneath the surface. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the MES.

The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt in Bavra village of Shirak Province, and in Alaverdi city as well as Paghaghbyur and Akori villages of Lori Province—with magnitude 3.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
