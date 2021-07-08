Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Thursday recorded a magnitude-3.1 earthquake at Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 2:03pm local time, 12 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and 10 km beneath the surface. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the MES.
The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter.
The seismic activity was felt in Bavra village of Shirak Province, and in Alaverdi city as well as Paghaghbyur and Akori villages of Lori Province—with magnitude 3.