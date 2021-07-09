News
Friday
July 09
News
Friday
July 09
EU envisages large investment package for Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday received a visiting delegation led by Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

First Pashinyan and Varhelyi had a private conversation, then their talks continued in an extended format.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed this delegation’s visit to Armenia, and noted that this visit is considered as the EU's interest in developing cooperation with the country.

The acting premier stressed that the EU continues to vividly express its readiness to assist the programs aimed at Armenia's development.

Varhelyi, for his part, expressed hope that the global coronavirus crisis is coming to an end, and therefore the parties can now start implementing programs aimed at the post-crisis future.

The Commissioner noted that the EU is ready to assist in overcoming regional challenges, and achieving interconnectedness and economic integration. Varhelyi added that the EU will contribute—with new programs—to the reconstruction of the regions affected by the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, and the fight against the coronavirus.

Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the effective implementation of the large investment package provided by the EU to the country, and added that the forthcoming summit of the Eastern Partnership program will give a new impetus to the Armenia-EU cooperation.

The Acting Prime Minister of Armenia referred also to the situation created as a result of the aforesaid war, stressed the importance of ensuring the return of the Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, and lauded the EU contribution to the return of 15 Armenian captives during the pre-election period in Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that Armenia is ready to take humanitarian steps, and underscored the importance of the consistent efforts of the international community to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Summing up the meeting, the acting premier stressed that the large package being proposed by the EU to Armenia is considered by the latter’s government as an investment of European values in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
