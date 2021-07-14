Hassan Rouhani: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%, if it desires

Iranian President said on Wednesday that the country is able to enrich uranium up to 90 percent if it desires, Mehr reported.
Making the remarks addressing the Cabinet meeting, he said "AEOI can enrich uranium by 20% and 60% and if one day our reactor needs it, it can produce 90-percent uranium."
Noting that Iran has shown that it can resolve its major issues with the world via negotiation, Rouhani said after the withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA, Iran decided to test other solutions when holding talks did not work.
He added that by pulling out from the JCPOA, Trump sought to kill the deal and make Iran's economy collapse, but none of his dreams ever came true.