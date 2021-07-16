Armenia acting PM receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russia Armed Forces

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Colonel General Sergey Istrakov.
Pashinyan highly appreciated the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the defense and security sectors and attached importance to the effective cooperation in the future.
The interlocutors discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the agenda of cooperation between the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Russia, as well as regional security issues.