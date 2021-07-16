News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 16
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russia Armed Forces
Armenia acting PM receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russia Armed Forces
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Colonel General Sergey Istrakov.

Pashinyan highly appreciated the Armenian-Russian cooperation in the defense and security sectors and attached importance to the effective cooperation in the future.

The interlocutors discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the agenda of cooperation between the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Russia, as well as regional security issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian acting PM receives Russia Ambassador
During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon...
 Russia army General Staff deputy chief visiting Armenia
He was received by the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia…
 Armenia acting MOD receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense...
 Armenia acting economy minister: My Russian counterpart and I agreed to create new plan for economic cooperation
The new cooperation will be in...
 Armenia acting MOD, Russia defense minister discuss Armenian-Russian military cooperation issues
Harutyunyan and Gerasimov also touched upon...
 Armenia Prosecutor General attending international conference of Prosecutors General in St. Petersburg
The conference, which is being held under the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos