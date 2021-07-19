Results of staff talks between Armenian and Russian armies summed up

The staff talks between the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were summed up on July 17. The delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel General Sergey Istrakov, who is on a five-day visit to Armenia, presented the results of the talks and indicated the future actions.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan expressed gratitude to the delegation for the close cooperation. The parties discussed the future directions for the Armenian-Russian military cooperation and signed a memorandum of cooperation.