News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.91
EUR
580.6
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Results of staff talks between Armenian and Russian armies summed up
Results of staff talks between Armenian and Russian armies summed up
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The staff talks between the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were summed up on July 17. The delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel General Sergey Istrakov, who is on a five-day visit to Armenia, presented the results of the talks and indicated the future actions.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan expressed gratitude to the delegation for the close cooperation. The parties discussed the future directions for the Armenian-Russian military cooperation and signed a memorandum of cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia acting PM receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russia Armed Forces
The interlocutors discussed the...
 Armenian acting PM receives Russia Ambassador
During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon...
 Russia army General Staff deputy chief visiting Armenia
He was received by the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia…
 Armenia acting MOD receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense...
 Armenia acting economy minister: My Russian counterpart and I agreed to create new plan for economic cooperation
The new cooperation will be in...
 Armenia acting MOD, Russia defense minister discuss Armenian-Russian military cooperation issues
Harutyunyan and Gerasimov also touched upon...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos