Yeraskh village head, wounded by Azerbaijan shooting, is transferred to Yerevan hospital at night

The mayor of Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province, Radik Oghikyan, was transferred to a Yerevan medical center last night. The director of Ararat city hospital, Arayik Sardaryan, on Tuesday informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"The fragment had entered a little above the elbow joint, and had risen to the bottom of the shoulder blade. The fragment was very deep, there was a problem to remove it, that's why we transferred [him to Yerevan]. But the sockets were not damaged. He is in satisfactory condition, [his injury] is not life-threatening," Sardaryan added.
The Ministry of Defense announced Monday that starting from 6:40pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired on the Armenian positions located at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border for several hours, and with different caliber firearms, and the situation calmed down at around 2am Tuesday.
During the intense exchange of fire for several hours, the head of the Yeraskh community, Radik Oghikyan, sustained a firearm wound. At that time, he was organizing the extinguishing of the fire that had broken out in the area as a result of the actions by the Azerbaijanis.