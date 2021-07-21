Over $8m in investments expected in Armenia’s Gyumri

Acting economy minister: Armenia exports in June exceeded $300m for first time

OIF head to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I would like to reaffirm to you all solidarity of Francophone community

Peskov: Russia ready to welcome EU mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Kremlin: Karabakh agreements’ implementation not going badly in general

Armenia PM Chief of Staff to new 1st deputy defense minister: You have government, ruling party team’s support

Opposition "I Have Honor" bloc of Armenia to take parliamentary seats

Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician should be released immediately after posting bail, says his lawyer

Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member doctor released on bail

Storks face threat of extinction in Armenia

Ombudsman to MEP: All Armenian servicemen, civilians held in Azerbaijan are captives by status

12 people killed in China in worst floods in 1,000 years

220 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians to MEP: International community must take clear stance

US Senator Menendez: Azerbaijanis interfering on physical territory of Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers violated Tegh community residents’ rights

Newspaper: Armenia envoys get frank on their closed online chat

Newspaper: On what arguments Armenia Constitutional Court made decision?

2021 marks 3 years since fully-functional American library opened at No. 3 School of Armenia’s Charentsavan

Biden administration reaches preliminary agreement with Germany over Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline

Coronavirus pandemic leads to more than 4m excess deaths in India

Lavrov calls on refraining from taking any step that will destabilize situation in Cyprus

FUTURE ARMENIAN initiative plans to help 50,000 families repatriate to Armenia

Putin-Aliyev talks are over

Nathalie Loiseau to Nikol Pashinyan: I will continue to be a friend of Armenia and Armenians in European Parliament

Catholicos of All Armenians receives Member of European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau

Putin congratulates Aliyev on occasion of Kurban Bayrami in Arabic

Aliyev is trying to assure Putin that post-conflict period in Karabakh is passing smoothly

Armenia acting FM on current situation on border with Azerbaijan

Head of Armenia's Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan released

Putin: Russia-Azerbaijan economic relations are being actively restored

Armenia Constitutional Court promulgates decision on rejecting applications to challenge election results

Putin thanks Aliyev for "finding compromised solutions to Nagorno-Karabakh issue"

Brother of famous Armenian businessman and elected MP Khachatur Sukiasyan is charged

Armenia President to pay working visit to Japan

18 Armenian MP candidates declare self-recusal

BREAKING: Azerbaijan opens fire near Armenia-Azerbaijan border, more on latest developments

US Embassy in Armenia issues statement on incidents near Yeraskh

TALK TIME: Armenian military figure says Azerbaijan needs Syunik Province to implement pan-Turkism idea

Yerevan judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on pre-trial measure for Armen Charchyan

Armenia acting PM makes new personnel appointment

Assistant to Armenia acting PM sacked

Ex-deputy chief of Armenian army's General Staff appointed First Deputy Defense Minister

Nathalie Loiseau expresses concern over current escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armen Charchyan to court: Overriding interest of me not remaining in custody is health of citizens of Armenia

Defense motions to release opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician on bail

One dollar drops below AMD 492 in Armenia

Russia Deputy FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan: Azerbaijan's ultimate goal is to seize Syunik Province

Armenia acting MOD resigns, to be replaced by deputy chief of army's General Staff

Armenia Ambassador to UAE and Bahrain recalled

Yerevan court rejects attorneys' motion to lift pre-trial measure against ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan

Court hearing over case of Armenian doctor begins (LIVE)

Armenia President: We underscore deepening of cooperation with both EU, France

Toivo Klaar: Deeply worrying developments continue on Armenia-Azerbaijan state border

Head of Armenia's Yeraskh village undergoes surgery, is in stable condition

Citizen of Karabakh's Stepanakert commits suicide

French Member of European Parliament, Armenian MPs visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial

Court hearing over case of Armenia ex-PM adjourned

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc to take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' still considering

Armenia ombudsman-led group in Yeraskh village for fact-finding work

Aviation expert: Air Arabia has not signed any agreement to become Armenia national carrier

Court session on Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan criminal case starts

Armenia’s farewell ceremony to Djivan Gasparyan to be at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall

Criminal case launched into Armenia Yeraskh village mayor sustaining shrapnel wound in Azerbaijan shooting

Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal petition to Armenia Central Electoral Commission

Australia MP joins demand for Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia army officer arrested in connection with conscript’s death

Shots fired for about 4 hours at Armenia Gegharkunik Province village, says its prefect

Armenia PM’s Office SNCO launches trilingual website on war crimes of Azerbaijan

Yeraskh village mayor, injured in Azerbaijan shooting, undergoing surgery in Yerevan

Yeraskh village head, wounded by Azerbaijan shooting, is transferred to Yerevan hospital at night

194 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Los Angeles Armenians bid farewell to Djivan Gasparyan (VIDEO)

Marukyan to authorities: Take ambassadors accredited in Armenia to Yeraskh

Azerbaijan soldier wounded on Nakhchivan border with Armenia, Baku reports

Erdogan: Turkey ready to take over Kabul airport management

World oil prices going up

MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired on Yeraskh section positions until 2am

France envoy to Armenia: When Yeraskh can't sleep Yerevan stays awake too

Newspaper: Pashinyan to be elected Armenia PM without voting in parliament

Classroom for children with special needs is created at No. 6 school of Armenia’s Charentsavan

Newspaper: Businessmen also targeted by Armenia authorities

El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock public

Yeraskh village mayor wounded during Armenia-Azerbaijan border shootings

Armenia MOD: Situation at Yeraskh section remains tense

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan army shootings in Yeraskh part of Armenia in recent days are criminal

Canada to open borders for vaccinated visitors starting from Aug. 7

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova affirm aspiration to become full-fledged members of EU

Azerbaijan is among top 10 countries that have used Israeli spy software

Afghanistan recalling its ambassador and diplomats from Islamabad in wake of envoy's daughter kidnapping

Armenia opposition party leader: Enemy wants to seize Tigranashen, Armenians need to show resistance

Head of Armenia's Kut village says gunshots were heard last night

Armenia 2nd President issues statement

Armenian businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan's brother detained under case of gunshots fired in Yerevan, to testify

Armenia Central Electoral Commission chairman discharged from hospital, feels fine

Brother of combine driver in Armenia's Tegh village: Negotiations with Azerbaijanis lasted 4-5 hours

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army opens fire at Armenian military posts in Yeraskh, intensive firing follows

Armenia businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan doesn't refute his brother's participation in incident in central Yerevan

Past.am: Azerbaijani soldiers throw stones at car of Armenia State Revenue Committee Syunik division's deputy head