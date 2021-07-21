News
Wednesday
July 21
News
Wednesday
July 21
Kremlin: Karabakh agreements’ implementation not going badly in general
Kremlin: Karabakh agreements’ implementation not going badly in general
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] is not going badly, in general. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this, RIA Novosti reported.

"The trilateral agreements have been signed with quite active participation of the Russian President, and they are being implemented with his quite active participation. He is in constant contact with the acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Now we are engaged in the implementation of the agreements," Peskov added.
