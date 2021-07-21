News
One dollar falls below AMD 488 in Armenia
One dollar falls below AMD 488 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.57/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 3.58 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 574.02 (down by AMD 5.49), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 664.80 (down by AMD 5.37), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.56 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 393.38, AMD 28,577.65 and AMD 16,788.72, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
