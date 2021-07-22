News
Thursday
July 22
Armenia acting premier: Some of our reforms are being taken advantage of
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Sadly, a number of our reforms are being taken advantage of. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.

"As you know, we introduced a micro-business system that aims to assist small companies so that they can become bigger and more successful more easily. Such a status is given to companies that have an annual turnover of up to 24 million drams.

But we see that in order to take make use of these changes, for example, companies with an annual turnover of 100 million drams are divided into four parts and become four micro-enterprises. We already have developed a draft law to counteract it," Pashinyan added.
