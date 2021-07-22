I can’t present data on the number of Armenians who repatriated to Armenia after the revolution. This is what High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan told reporters after today’s government session, touching upon the promise about a repatriation “boom” that was made after the revolution and in response to the question about the number of Armenians who returned to and settled in Armenia.

“Of course, a large number of Armenians purchased real estate in Armenia after 2018, and some also repatriated. People can understand the “boom” in different ways. Of course, COVID-19 and the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] created obstacles and didn’t allow the process to be ongoing,” Sinanyan said.

Sinanyan also touched upon acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan’s statement that the government is creating many jobs and that it is necessary to “apprehend” Diaspora Armenians and bring them to Armenia.

“Ensuring jobs is not merely a call. If we are seeing a rise in the number of jobs, this is already a process, and at least there is a substantive part that is linked to repatriation,” he added.