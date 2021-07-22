News
Azerbaijan President demands compensation from companies that extracted gold in Karabakh
Azerbaijan President demands compensation from companies that extracted gold in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev demands compensation from companies that have extracted gold in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

This concerns the companies that have operated in Kovsakan and Karvachar, which are occupied by Azerbaijan.

“These companies have two options — either they pay compensation and accept our conditions, or the issue is solved by laws…Once again, I would like to say that they [the companies-ed.] need to recover the damage, pay the Azerbaijani state compensation, and only in that case will they be able to live comfortably,” Aliyev declared.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
