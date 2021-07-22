Azerbaijan President demands compensation from companies that extracted gold in Karabakh

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev demands compensation from companies that have extracted gold in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
This concerns the companies that have operated in Kovsakan and Karvachar, which are occupied by Azerbaijan.
“These companies have two options — either they pay compensation and accept our conditions, or the issue is solved by laws…Once again, I would like to say that they [the companies-ed.] need to recover the damage, pay the Azerbaijani state compensation, and only in that case will they be able to live comfortably,” Aliyev declared.