MO: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat provinces
MO: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat provinces
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On July 26, at about 03:30 am, Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from small arms of various calibers at Armenian positions located on the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

As the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the republic told NEWS.am, the enemy's actions were suppressed by the return fire of the Armenian military personnel. There are no casualties from the Armenian side.

On July 26, starting at 11:30, the enemy also violated the ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Ararat province, in particular, in the direction of Yeraskh, opening fire from small arms of various caliber in the direction of the Armenian positions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
