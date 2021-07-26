Head of Karabakh's Machkalashen: Resident has been returned from captivity through Russian peacekeepers' mediation

The 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who found himself in the territory under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces while searching for lost cattle, has been returned to Artsakh through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. This is what head of Machkalashen village Lernik Avanesyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to Avanesyan, the resident is currently undergoing a checkup. Avanesyan added that his fellow villager had found himself in the territory under the Azerbaijani army’s control this morning.