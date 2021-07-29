News
Pashinyan speaks about deployment of Russian border troops on border
Pashinyan speaks about deployment of Russian border troops on border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan's attempts to show that Armenia is against the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders have nothing to do with reality, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted during the government's meeting.

"Back at the meeting of the Security Council on May 27, I voiced our vision regarding the start of work on the delimitation and demarcation of borders. It is as follows: the withdrawal of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops from the line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Sotk-Khoznavar section, the deployment of strong points of the Russian border troops along the entire border line and monitoring of the border line, then the start of demarcation work, which we spoke of readiness for many times.

Taking into account the current situation, I think it makes sense to consider the issue of placing strong points of Russian border guards along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which will allow demarcation and delimitation work to be carried out without the risk of military clashes. In any case, we are going to discuss this topic with our Russian colleagues," he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
