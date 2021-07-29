News
Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Sotk gold mine not operating, employees and technical equipment removed
Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: Sotk gold mine not operating, employees and technical equipment removed
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The sector of Kut village of the border is closed for reporters for security considerations. This is what Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan told reporters following today’s government session.

“The adversary [Azerbaijan] has somewhat advanced in the territory near Kut village since May 13-14, and the government took into consideration yesterday’s incident when it decided to not let reporters enter Kut village. For the same security considerations, the employees of Sotk gold mine and some technical equipment have been removed. The gold mine is not operating for the time being and will probably start operating again when the security issue is solved,” Sanosyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
