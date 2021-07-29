Digest: Azerbaijan opens fire and 1 person injured, Armenian athlete defeats Slovak at Tokyo 2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 29.07.21:
- Units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on July 29 again opened fire on Armenian positions in the Gegharkunik province of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.
As a result of the provocation of the Azerbaijani side, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia received a gunshot wound.
- Armenian acting PM Nikol Pashinyan has invited CSTO to start monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
"The Azerbaijani Armed Forces not only continue to illegally stay on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, but also take provocative actions, thereby trying to discredit the CSTO system," he noted.
He added that contrary to the efforts of Armenia and the international community, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is not stabilizing.
- The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to take immediate steps to de-escalate the border situation. This is stated in a statement by the head of the press service of the State Department Ned Price.
The US condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to fulfill their ceasefire commitments by taking immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, the US administration official said.
According to him, the continuing tension on the border underlines that only a comprehensive solution that will address all remaining issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the inhabitants of the region to live peacefully together.
- In Armenia, 233 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported per day, bringing the total number to 229,603.
In fact, 4,378 people are currently being treated (up to 100 per day). 21,9502 people recovered (123 per day), 4,604 patients died (7 people per day).
- Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan started with a victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
In the 1/8 finals of the boxing tournament, Darchinyan (75 kg) defeated the vice-champion of the European Games, the winner of the European Youth Championship, 23-year-old Slovak Andrej Csemez 5-0.