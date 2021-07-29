CSTO Secretary General concerned about escalations on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

The CSTO is concerned about the danger of further escalation of tension on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said in a statement.
“On the night of July 28, 2021, military clashes took place on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as a result of which three servicemen of the Armenian armed forces were killed and four were injured.
I express my deep condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured people a speedy recovery.
Serious concern is caused by the danger of further escalation of tension in the region, which could negatively affect the implementation of the agreements in the trilateral format, enshrined in the Statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 10, 2020.
We consider the use of force unacceptable. To settle contradictions, only political and diplomatic methods should be used.
I welcome the efforts of Russia aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region,” the statement reads.