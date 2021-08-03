US begins largest naval drills since Cold War

The US kicks off the largest naval exercise in 40 years on Tuesday, involving 36 ships and the Marine Corps in 17 time zones, US Sixth Fleet reported on its website.

The drills will be held in 17 time zones, five naval formations (fleets) and three expeditionary detachments of the United States Marine Corps will participate in them.

36 ships, including aircraft carriers and submarines, are involved in the maneuvers, which will last two weeks.

According to the Stars and Stripes newspaper, these exercises should show the ability of the US military to simultaneously cope with challenges in the distant parts of the oceans, including the Black, Mediterranean, South China, and East China Seas.