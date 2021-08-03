Armenian PM: Unblocking of links in region is actually on Armenia's agenda, not Azerbaijan's

Everyone needs to know that there has never been an agreement on a corridor that will pass through the territory of Armenia. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while introducing the newly appointed defense minister.

“You also know that I have talked about the unblocking of links in the region several times, and this is one of the provisions stated in the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020. I want to make myself very clear and state that the unblocking of links in the region is one of the priorities of the Armenian government. What is Azerbaijan doing? Azerbaijan is trying to add components that are unacceptable for Armenia in terms of substance. I’m referring to the talks about a corridor through Armenia. Everyone needs to know that there has never been an agreement on a corridor that will pass through the territory of Armenia, and Armenia has clearly expressed its positions on the issue.

There are a lot of talks about this, and political parties are speculating and stating that there are some confidential protocols and agreements. There is absolutely no such thing. Is there an agreement on the unblocking of links? Yes, there is such an agreement, and it is clearly stated in the statement signed on January 11, 2021. It clearly states that Armenia must have an opportunity to transfer cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan must have the opportunity to transfer cargo through the territory of Armenia. I would like to call your attention to the text of the statement signed on January 11, 2021 which clearly states that it is necessary to discuss and agree on customs, border guards, sanitary and phytosanitary control. Why has the government adopted this agenda? It is because the government believes the unblocking of links will help do away with Azerbaijan’s policy of blockading Armenia. Azerbaijan is setting forth the issue of the corridor since it knows that we can’t accept it. Azerbaijan wants to make sure the events develop in such a way that the links aren’t unblocked,” Pashinyan said.