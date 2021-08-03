Armenian PM: Azerbaijan continues to lead a somewhat aggressive policy against Armenia

First of all, I would like to state that the situation around the Republic of Armenia is rather tense. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while introducing the newly appointed defense minister today.

“You are also aware that the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have illegally been in Armenia since they trespassed the border on May 12. During this period, many people have criticized the government for not taking measures to resolve the situation, but I would like to state that the government’s position has initially been the following: we will solve the issue diplomatically and politically so long as there is an opportunity,” Pashinyan stated.

The premier considered today’s meeting a good occasion and shared views on and information about the current processes with the command of the Armed Forces.

“I would like to state that, in essence, Azerbaijan continues to lead a somewhat aggressive policy against Armenia, and the peculiarity of the policy is the following: Azerbaijan is trying to create an impression that it has set the agenda in the region and around Armenia and is imposing that agenda. We must state the fact that Armenia has its own agenda, and Armenia, in essence, has been and remains within the scope of international commitments. In other words, Azerbaijan is trying to not give an opportunity for the Armenian government to solve the issues on its agenda,” he added.