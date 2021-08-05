Ruling party MP: Opposition 'Armenia' faction member Davit Sedrakyan led the vote to failure with his absence

Deputy of the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly Davit Sedrakyan is out of the country, and this is why he didn’t participate in the election of the faction’s candidate Ishkhan Saghatelyan to the position of deputy parliamentary speaker. This is what leader of ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly, ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan said right after the results of the secret ballot were announced during today’s special session of the newly elected parliament.

Before this, deputy of the ruling Civil Contract Party Vahagn Aleksanyan had stated that, based on his information, Sedrakyan was out of the country, and he particularly asked if the information was accurate, to which candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan said Sedrakyan is truly out of the country.

In his turn, Artur Khachatryan, another deputy of the opposition faction, recalled that two other members of the faction are detained and didn’t have the chance to participate in the discussion and the vote that followed, particularly Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan.