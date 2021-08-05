News
Dollar continues to go up, euro is stable in Armenia
Dollar continues to go up, euro is stable in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.35/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 1.05 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was 583.78 (up by AMD 0.01), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 686.64 (up by AMD 0.62), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.75 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 407.17, AMD 29,012.4 and AMD 16,733.96, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
