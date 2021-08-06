News
News
Armenia ruling faction rejects opposition's proposal to set up parliamentary committee on Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

With 67 ‘in favor and 27 ‘against’, the National Assembly of Armenia today adopted the draft submitted by Civil Contract faction to have 12 standing parliamentary committees. By this draft, the social and healthcare sectors are set aside, meaning there will be separate committees on social issues and healthcare.

Instead, the National Assembly rejected the proposal of the With Honor faction to set up a standing parliamentary committee on the issue of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) among the 12 standing parliamentary committees, but it was rejected since there were only 33 votes ‘in favor’, and 67 deputies abstained from voting.
