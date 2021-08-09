News
Monday
August 09
News
Monday
August 09
Armenia ruling faction MP: Nobody restricts reporters’ movement in National Assembly
Armenia ruling faction MP: Nobody restricts reporters’ movement in National Assembly
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


No one restricts the freedom of reporters to move around in parliament. Ruling "Civil Contract" Faction MP Sargis Khandanyan on Monday told this to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

He added, however, that the work of reporters in parliament should be regulated. "There is no political context in the tightening of security measures in the parliament. This decision was made by the State Security Service and the system of the National Assembly," the lawmaker assured.

According to him, now the media in Armenia are free as never before, and journalists do not and will not have problems with access to information.

"There are people who are engaged in journalism, but do not maintain journalistic ethics, which also affects those who perform their duties properly. I have been a journalist myself, and I cannot oppose journalists," he said.

And touching upon the recent restriction of a reporter’s entrance to the parliament, the MP assured that he will consistently deal with this issue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
