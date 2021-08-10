Administrative Court of Appeal rules in favor of Lydian Armenia

On July 29, the Administrative Court of Appeal of Armenia denied the appeal by the Nature Protection and Subsoil Inspectorate Body, Lydian Armenia informed.
On February 26, 2020, the Administrative Court had declared invalid the act made by the aforesaid inspectorate as a result of inspections at Amulsar gold mine on August 24, 2018, regarding eight out of ten violations registered in it, including the clause on illegal mining in Amulsar area.
Also, the court had declared invalid the decision by the former head of the said inspectorate body, Artur Grigoryan, to deny the administrative appeal of Lydian Armenia.
The Administrative Court had found that prior to his appointment as head of the inspectorate body, Grigoryan had been actively involved in actions against the Amulsar project, raising reasonable doubts as to his impartiality as an official of the respective body at the time of his rejection of Lydian Armenia's administrative appeal.
Thus, the Administrative Court of Appeal has upheld the previous judgment of the Administrative Court.
The ruling of the Administrative Court of Appeal shall enter into force one month after its publication and can be appealed to the Court of Cassation within the same period.