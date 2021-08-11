Media prohibited from covering Armenia parliament work from reporters’ area

After the incident earlier in the day at the sessions’ hall of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the members of the media are now prohibited to work and video record from the respective area for reporters.
Security officers still do not allow reporters and cameramen to carry out their professional work.
As reported earlier, the situation in the NA became tense Wednesday after the remarks by deputy speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the opposition “Armenia” Faction.
NA speaker Alen Simonyan responded to Saghatelyan, and said that the people had decided who the “capitulator” is and who the “land giver” is.
Then he called the head of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction to the tribune, but the MPs of the "Armenia" Faction responded to Simonyan's aforesaid statement.
Alen Simonyan was asking to remain silent in the NA Sessions’ Hall, then announced a reprimand to "Armenia" Faction MPs Agnesa Khamoyan and Armen Rustamyan.
"You deprive [us] from speech, take [us] out!" Rustamyan responded, to which Alen Simonyan replied, "I can."
Also, the NA speaker asked "Civil Contract" Faction MP Narek Grigoryan not to get up from his seat. "Calm Narek down," he asked.
Subsequently, Alen Simonyan called security officers in military uniform to the NA Sessions’ Hall, then instructed to turn off the live broadcast.