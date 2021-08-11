3 sappers injured from cluster bomb explosion in Artsakh, one of them is in extremely critical condition

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that three sappers were injured while conducting engineering study in Nor Shen village of Martuni region of Artsakh, and according to preliminary information, from the explosion of a cluster bomb. One of them is in extremely critical condition, the other is in medium but grave condition, and the third person’s condition is critical. This is what the Ministry of Health of Artsakh told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Those who are in extremely critical and medium but grave conditions are undergoing surgeries.
As reported earlier, a cluster bomb exploded in Artsakh, leaving 2 sappers injured.