Armenia territorial administration minister, TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission chief discuss collaboration
Armenia territorial administration minister, TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission chief discuss collaboration
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan received Asset Assavbayev, Secretary General of the Intergovernmental Commission of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) program, who is on a working visit to Armenia, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Sanosyan expressed a conviction that there are good opportunities for further development of regional transport communication within the framework of the TRACECA program, and stressed Armenia's readiness to implement them.

Assavbayev, in turn, presented the priorities of the TRACECA program, as well as the current and planned respective projects.

Also, the Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructure and the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission chief discussed the avenues for deepening regional economic cooperation in the context of the development of transport communication between Armenia and regional countries within the framework of the TRACECA program.
