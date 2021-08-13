About 3 million people instructed to evacuate in Japan due to heavy rains

Japanese authorities have issued evacuation instructions for around 2.99 million people due to heavy downpours which caused the threat of landslides and flash floods, the NHK TV channel reported on Friday, TASS reported.
It is stressed that these instructions are sent to residents of southwest and west Japan. These regions are expected to be pummeled by rain until late Saturday, with the total precipitation level reaching 300 mm.
In connection with the possible damage due to extremely bad weather conditions, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday instructed the relevant ministries and departments to take the necessary measures to protect the lives of the local population.