News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 13
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
About 3 million people instructed to evacuate in Japan due to heavy rains
About 3 million people instructed to evacuate in Japan due to heavy rains
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Japanese authorities have issued evacuation instructions for around 2.99 million people due to heavy downpours which caused the threat of landslides and flash floods, the NHK TV channel reported on Friday, TASS reported.

It is stressed that these instructions are sent to residents of southwest and west Japan. These regions are expected to be pummeled by rain until late Saturday, with the total precipitation level reaching 300 mm.

In connection with the possible damage due to extremely bad weather conditions, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday instructed the relevant ministries and departments to take the necessary measures to protect the lives of the local population.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
June 2021 is recorded as one of hottest Junes in meteorological monitoring history
This June was the second hottest in Europe since June 2019…
 About 150 people injured due to tornado in Czech Republic
Rescuers report that a total of seven settlements in the South Moravian region...
Tornado hits Armenia’s Etchmiadzin, Zvartnots Sunday
The deputy director of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center posted a video…
 It snows in Armenia’s Chambarak in May
The trees had bloomed already…
 Powerful dust storm from China reaches South Korea
And the cloud of sand has covered southwestern Japan…
 Armenia's meteorologists forecast record-setting high temperatures in country due to heat wave from Sahara
The irregular high temperature will not...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos