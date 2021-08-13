168.am: Armenia's Pashinyan to attend wedding in Gyumri tomorrow

Armenia 3rd President visits Amaras Monastery

Iran President picks Hossein Amirabdollahian as new FM

21-year-old by the name of "Potorik" stabbed in Armenia's Etchmiadzin

Turkish defense minister says Kabul International Airport should remain open

30-year-old resident of Armenia's Khachpar stabs fellow villager, is detained

Commander of Armenia Armed Forces' first army corps dismissed

Armenia defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon, meets with relatives of deceased servicemen (PHOTO)

Armenia acting first deputy finance minister sacked

Armenia PM appoints Chief Protocol Officer

Armenia finance minister receives IMF Resident Representative

Elections to be held in Armenia's Goris, Meghri, Tatev and Tegh on Oct. 17

Armenia parliament to convene special session on Aug. 17

Armenia premier meets with outgoing Ambassador of Georgia

Uruguay FM to pay official visit to Armenia

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Fire contained at former Yerevan leather factory (PHOTOS)

Democratic Party leader explains which option of unblocking communications is beneficial for Armenia

Death toll from floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region rises to 27

Lavrov says Russia will continue its foreign policy after State Duma elections

British envoy responds to Iran MFA's allegation about published photo

Germany's Merkel to meet with Putin in Moscow

Armenia party leader: Russia is now bearer of principle of ‘not an inch of land’ in Artsakh

Armenia police conducting internal investigation in connection with NEWS.am report

Monument to fallen soldiers of 44-day war unveiled at Yerevan school yard (PHOTOS)

Armenia revenue committee: 1,571 grams of gold jewelry hidden from customs control is found

Firefighters trying to contain fire for over 3 hours at former Yerevan leather factory

About 3 million people instructed to evacuate in Japan due to heavy rains

Russia not considering evacuating its embassy in Kabul

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Artsakh army dismisses ‘statement’ that its units opened fire on Azerbaijan positions

Young man dies, there are injured after road accident on Armenia motorway

Six people killed in mass shooting in England

Zvartnots International Airport: Lufthansa launches new flight between Yerevan, Frankfurt (PHOTOS)

Unrest in Turkey capital, dozens detained in attack on Syrians

26 people apply to hospital due to drinking water poisoning in Armenia’s Armavir Province

Torrential rains kill 21 people in China

Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Canada, Germany FMs, NATO Secretary General

397 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh donate about 40 liters of blood to patients

Taliban take control of Afghanistan’s Lashkar Gah city

Pham Minh Chinh: Vietnam has always underscored traditional friendship with Armenia

9 residents of Armenia’s Armavir Province poisoned by drinking water, criminal case opened

One dead, 2 injured after car catches fire on Armenia motorway

Three US brothers die after getting stuck in manure pit

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service to call Criminal Court of Appeal judges for questioning

Newspaper: What will new Armenia government look like?

Banak.info coordinator: Azerbaijan deliberately fires at Armenia’s Yeraskh village

Israel and Morocco agree to open their embassies in the near future

Mysterious video of UFO sparks heated discussions

UK researchers warn of new coronavirus outbreak in fall

Nine Armenia village residents with same complaints hospitalized at infectious diseases department

Armenian soldier who lost eyesight during 44-day Karabakh war and his fiancé tie the knot (PHOTO)

Armenia defense minister introduces new commander of 2nd military formation to administration and units

Russia bans entry of ex-Ambassador of Azerbaijan into country for 50 years

Russia Defense Ministry reports ceasefire violation committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh

Armenian court rules to arrest Spain citizen who cruelly murdered a man and injured 2 citizens of Armenia's Etchmiadzin

Attorney says Yerevan travel agency plundered millions from hundreds of citizens through fraud

Israel FM opens country's diplomatic representation in Morocco

Russia MOD arrives in China to follow active stage of Russian-Chinese military exercises

Armlur.am: Armenia PM is in parliament where "Civil Contract" faction is holding a closed session

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for servicemen's remains in Mataghis-Talish direction were fruitless

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani troops open fire at Armenian military posts in Yeraskh section starting from 5:20 p.m.

Floods that hit Turkey leave 9 dead, 1 missing

Ukrainian businessman's ДТЭК company selling its coal mines to Armenia citizen Yelena Hovhannisyan

Pavel Manukyan charged for statement about eliminating Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan

Names of chairpersons of Armenia Parliament's 12 standing committees announced after vote

Ebrahim Raisi: Cooperation between Iran and Turkey is necessary for establishment of peace in the region

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representative of Assyrian community

Erdogan not ruling out meeting with the Taliban

Hermitage shop of perfumes and cosmetics is now also open at Erebuni Mall (PHOTOS)

Strong winds severely damage Armenia’s Zvartnots museum-reserve roof (PHOTOS)

‘Armenians Forward Together’ forum kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Shoygu on current situation in Afghanistan

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Iran FM slams Russian, British envoys over ‘inappropriate’ photo

Armenia parliament holding vote for chairpersons of 12 standing committees

Authorities of Afghanistan's Farah surrender to Taliban

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan tried to break line of contact, attempt was prevented

Lufthansa entering Armenia civil aviation market

Armenia parliament ruling faction nominates candidate for European integration committee chair

Two of the injured in Artsakh cluster bomb explosion still in critical, moderate condition

Russian peacekeepers ensure security during construction of water pipeline in Nagorno-Karabakh

Water poisoning in Armenia’s Armavir, 9 people hospitalized

Armenia official: Railway will pass through Nakhichevan, Meghri if it is decided to be operated

No fallen soldiers’ remains found during Wednesday's search in Artsakh

Armenia ambassador to Israel is recalled

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities are exerting unprecedented pressure on media

Armenia government to recompense Constitutional Court ex-judge

Economy minister, Lufthansa representatives underscore intensification of Armenia-Germany business relations

Armenia PM: We have no intention to conquer territories

Ardshinbank wins “Domestic Retail Bank of the Year – Armenia” award at ABF Retail Banking Awards 2021

399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia territorial administration minister, TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission chief discuss collaboration

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Eight people killed after helicopter crashes into lake in Russia

Azerbaijan fired shots near Artsakh’s Arav village about 10 days ago, says rural community head

US ready to hold consultations with OPEC on increasing oil production

Armenia new legislature still debating on election of standing committees’ chairpersons

Newspaper: Armenia government preparing for counterattack