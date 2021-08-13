News
Armenia premier meets with outgoing Ambassador of Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze.

As reported the Government of Armenia, the Armenian premier highly appreciated Ambassador Saganelidze’s contributions to the development of the friendship of the Armenian and Georgian peoples and interstate relations and wished him success in the future.

Pashinyan stated that there is high-level political dialogue between Armenia and Georgia, evidence of which are the reciprocal visits of high-ranking officials that have become frequent recently.

The Armenian premier said the government attaches importance to the deepening of cooperation with friendly Georgia in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and educational sectors and is willing to continue the active efforts in this direction.

Georgia’s Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the appreciation and joint and fruitful work, adding that he is leaving Armenia with warm impressions and will remain a good friend of Armenia and the Armenian people.
