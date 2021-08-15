The European Union has a very positive stance on the Zangezur corridor. This is what President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared in an interview with CNN Turk.

Aliyev recalled that the official opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held in Baku four years ago, adding that the railway helped connect Azerbaijan to Turkey and that the Zangezur corridor will become the second direction. “At the same time, Azerbaijan will be linked to Turkey by not only the railway, but also Nakhchivan, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan. We also demand the construction of an automobile road in Meghri region in the territory of Western Zangezur, which is under Armenia’s control. This is necessary. Unfortunately, Armenia is against this. Until recently, Armenia was against the opening of the Zangezur corridor. A few days ago, the leadership stated that it isn’t against this,” he added.

Aliyev stated that the Zangezur corridor can become a new transport project in Eurasia and said “it will serve as a new opportunity for the countries of the region”. “I know that the European Union has a very positive stance on this issue. This will serve as a new opportunity for Turkey, Azerbaijan and the region, including Armenia. I have already stated that this railway can help connect Russia to Iran since construction of a railway between Armenia and Iran is an issue that has been discussed for probably twenty years, but there is nothing yet in reality. Construction of this railway requires $3,000,000,000. However, there is already a railway between Nakhchivan and Iran, and Armenia and Iran can use it,” he said.