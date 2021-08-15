Fire breaks out in hills near Karabakh's Martakert

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, a fire broke out in the hills near the city of Martakert of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today.
According to preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 11 a.m. in the sector of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and spread towards the forested and grassy hills near the city. The locals say the Azerbaijanis most likely and deliberately opened fire with incendiary and detonating bullets, causing a fire in various sectors of the border.
The Ministry of Defense and the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh have yet to touch upon the incident.
A few days ago, a fire also broke out in the northwestern sector of Martakert (in the forests of Tonashen) and reached Maghavuz village, and it took firefighters a few days to put out the fire.