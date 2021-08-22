Armenia army chief: ‘Warrior of Peace’ contest will contribute to strengthening of international military cooperation

The opening ceremony of the "Warrior of Peace 2021" international military competition took place in Armenia Sunday.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, this ceremony was attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, high-ranking representatives of the MOD and the Armed Forces, as well as the heads and military attachés of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia.
In his welcoming remarks, Davtyan noted as follows, in particular: "The ‘Warrior of Peace’ competition will be a true celebration of military brotherhood and courage, and will contribute to the strengthening of international military cooperation."
The chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces added that the international army games are exclusively peaceful, there is no room for politics and controversy, and the best place to compete with each other is sports events.
The closing ceremony ended with the performance of song and dance ensembles.
Representatives from the armed forces of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Greece, and Qatar are participating in the "Warrior of Peace 2021" contest.
The "Warrior of Peace" international competition of the professional military skills of servicemen is held within the framework of the International Army Games, and it is being held in Armenia for the fourth year in a row.