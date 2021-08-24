EU to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to € 200 million

The European Union decided to increase the amount of funds intended to cover the humanitarian needs of refugees from Afghanistan from € 57 million to € 200 million, while freezing € 1 billion in economic aid, TASS reported.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Tuesday that at the videoconference of the G7 leaders she will announce an increase in EU humanitarian aid from more than € 50 million to € 200 million for Afghans inside and outside the country.
On Saturday, von der Leyen said that the EU will significantly expand the amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, planned for this year at the level of € 57 million, but will freeze all economic aid to this country from the community budget at the level of € 1 billion until the new authorities begin to comply human rights.