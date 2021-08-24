News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 24
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
EU to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to € 200 million
EU to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to € 200 million
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

The European Union decided to increase the amount of funds intended to cover the humanitarian needs of refugees from Afghanistan from € 57 million to € 200 million, while freezing € 1 billion in economic aid, TASS reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Tuesday that at the videoconference of the G7 leaders she will announce an increase in EU humanitarian aid from more than € 50 million to € 200 million for Afghans inside and outside the country.

On Saturday, von der Leyen said that the EU will significantly expand the amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, planned for this year at the level of € 57 million, but will freeze all economic aid to this country from the community budget at the level of € 1 billion until the new authorities begin to comply human rights.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU says it won't recognize Taliban
Ursula von der Leyen said she...
 EU says Turkey will "play a very important role" in dealing with wave of Afghans fleeing country
Ever since the United States announced its...
 European Parliament President: EU must receive Afghan refugees
Yesterday the Taliban declared that...
 EU says will work with Taliban only if human rights are respected
Borrell called on all actors to...
 European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU
The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is undergoing registration with the EMA from March 4...
 MEPs condemn Azerbaijan’s claims on Armenian territory
Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, MEP Marina Kaljurand…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos