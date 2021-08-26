Armenia's representative to UN: Aliyev admitted that he started the war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev admitted that he started the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s representative to Mher Margaryan said in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General, the press service of the mission reported.
Margaryan sent a letter to the UN Secretary General, which was put into circulation as an official document of the General Assembly and the Security Council. In the letter, Margaryan drew the attention of the members of the Organization to the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities are trying to hide their aggression and crimes against Artsakh with the help of false interpretations of Article 51 of the UN Charter - the right to individual or collective self-defense.
“Referring to the words of hatred and militant rhetoric that periodically sounds from the Azerbaijani authorities, Ambassador Margaryan notes that in an interview on August 14, he (Aliyev - ed.) admits that it was Baku that started the war in September 2020, trying to resolve the conflict in its favor. in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the message says.
This confirms the obvious violations of international obligations, the outbreak of war in a pandemic, the violation of the UN Secretary General's call to end hostilities against the backdrop of the global health crisis.