15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines thrown away in US since spring

Pharmacy chains and local authorities in the United States have thrown away at least 15.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines since March 1 of this year, NBC TV reported referring to government data.
The Walgreens pharmacy company reported 2.6 million unused doses, CVS - 2.3 million, Walmart corporation pharmacies - 1.6 million, Rite Aid - 1.1 million.
The state health ministries also threw out the vaccine. but in smaller volumes. The TV company notes that the number of discarded doses of vaccines is insignificant compared to the number of used ones - in total, since the beginning of vaccination, there are more than 368 million of them in the United States.
According to NBC, the data provided by the authorities is incomplete and does not contain information about some states and institutions. In addition, government documents do not specify why vaccine doses were not used. This can be due to damage to the ampoules, storage conditions or other reasons.