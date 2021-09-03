News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 03
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement agreements being successfully implemented
Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement agreements being successfully implemented
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


In his address at the meeting with the participants of the education marathon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke also about the efforts by Russia and President Vladimir Putin to end the war in the South Caucasus in 2020.

"Speaking of last year, we cannot but talk about our efforts—first of all, the efforts of our President—to end hostilities in the South Caucasus and reach agreements on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. They [i.e., these agreements] are now being successfully implemented with the engagement of our [foreign] ministry, the defense ministry, as well as with the participation of our economic bloc which ensures negotiations on unblocking all communications and economic ties in this region," Lavrov said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: For me war was unequal because the strong fought against the weak, we were the strong
He issued a message on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic…
 Artsakh MFA: Proactive diplomacy is of particular importance
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Republic of Artsakh) was established 28 years ago, on July 23, 1993…
 ECtHR issues Badalyan v. Azerbaijan case decision, confirms torture and illegal imprisonment
The European Court has obligated Azerbaijan to pay Badalyan 30,000 euros in non-pecuniary damage…
 Sputnik Armenia releases Serzh Sargsyan's article 10 years after Kazan Summit devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Armenia has stressed several times that it will be...
 Tert.am: Azerbaijan complicates challenge of reaching durable peace over Karabakh, says John Evans
The US ambassador to Armenia from 2004 to 2006…
 Additional opportunities created to organize protection of right to self-determination, says Karabakh state minister
Neither the authorities nor the people will accept a condition by which Artsakh will become part of Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos