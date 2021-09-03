Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement agreements being successfully implemented

In his address at the meeting with the participants of the education marathon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke also about the efforts by Russia and President Vladimir Putin to end the war in the South Caucasus in 2020.
"Speaking of last year, we cannot but talk about our efforts—first of all, the efforts of our President—to end hostilities in the South Caucasus and reach agreements on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. They [i.e., these agreements] are now being successfully implemented with the engagement of our [foreign] ministry, the defense ministry, as well as with the participation of our economic bloc which ensures negotiations on unblocking all communications and economic ties in this region," Lavrov said.